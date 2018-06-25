

CTV Montreal





There was an interruption on the Green, Orange, and Yellow lines of the Montreal metro Monday afternoon

The STM says the interruption was due to the presence of smoke within the system.

The Green line was down between Lionel-Groulx and Viau

The Orange line was down between Lionel-Groulx and Beaubien

The Yellow line was down between Longueuil and Berri-UQAM

Normal service resumed at 4:25 p.m.