STM service interruption on three lines due to smoke
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, June 25, 2018 4:11PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 25, 2018 4:42PM EDT
There was an interruption on the Green, Orange, and Yellow lines of the Montreal metro Monday afternoon
The STM says the interruption was due to the presence of smoke within the system.
- The Green line was down between Lionel-Groulx and Viau
- The Orange line was down between Lionel-Groulx and Beaubien
- The Yellow line was down between Longueuil and Berri-UQAM
Normal service resumed at 4:25 p.m.
