STM's green line down due to power failure; expected to resume at 9 a.m.
Published Wednesday, April 3, 2019 8:41AM EDT
Attention commuters: your ride in to work may be complicated by a prolonged shutdown of the metro's green line.
According to the STM, the shutdown affects the entirety of the green line - from Angrignon all the way to Honore-Beaugrand.
The shutdown was caused by a power failure, the STM said via Twitter.
As of 9:15 a.m., service was gradually resuming on the east end of the green line.
