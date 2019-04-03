

CTV Montreal





Attention commuters: your ride in to work may be complicated by a prolonged shutdown of the metro's green line.

According to the STM, the shutdown affects the entirety of the green line - from Angrignon all the way to Honore-Beaugrand.

The shutdown was caused by a power failure, the STM said via Twitter.

As of 9:15 a.m., service was gradually resuming on the east end of the green line.