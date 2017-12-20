

CTV Montreal





The STM is once again allowing homeless people to take shelter in the metro during the winter, but it's counting on non-profit groups to help out.

With many shelters only open at night, people without any place to live head underground to stay warm during the day.

The president of the STM said that police and transit staff have been instructed to let people stay inside.

"They can stay in the metro for all day long which is very different from what,s happening in other networks where they're not allowed in the metro," said Philippe Schnobb.

"If they are in the station, if they are calmly in the station disturbing nobody there will be no intervention" by police.

Over the past five years the transit agency has relied on a network of social workers and medical staff to provide homeless people with the assistance they need.

Claudine Pringle of Medecins du Monde is one of those working in the non-profit's mobile unit.

"I'd say since the beginning of December I've seen a lot of wounds that are not treated, or frostbite. You know I see people who don't wear socks in their shoes so sometimes we just give out socks," said Pringle.

Homeless shelters, including the Old Brewery Mission, rely on a 24-hour shuttle service to bring clients to locations during the winter.

David Guertin of St. Michael's Mission said that often, the toughest part is convincing someone to accept help.

"They don't like authority, they don't like the police, but some of them know the police are there to help them. We are working with the police. We help them," said Guertin.

For many, this extra attention in colder weather is crucial to their survival.