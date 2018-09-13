

The Canadian Press





Roughly 2,400 members of the STM’s maintenance workers’ union are planning to demonstrate in front of their employer’s office on Thursday afternoon as labout unrest continue.

The union has complained that management wants to roll back several benefits.

Labour leaders have also criticized the STM for blaming maintenance workers for slower service. In 2018, more than 1,900 hours of bus service were cut in the three days following Labour Day, compared to 174 hours in 2017 and 151 hours in 2016 over the same period.

On Aug. 18, the Administrative Labour Tribunal found that the essential services the union planned to provide during a planned overtime strike were inadequate.

Last week, Quebec Labour Minister Dominique Vien enlisted a mediator to help in the negotiation of a new collective agreement with the STM maintenance workers.