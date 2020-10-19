MONTREAL -- Targeting "the small minority of clients" who board public transit with their noses and mouths hanging out of their masks, Montreal's transit agency launched a campaign reminding users there's only one right way to wear one.

"We have confirmed through on-the-ground observation that the vast majority of users are now wearing them regularly," the Societe de transport de Montreal (STM) said in an email to CTV News. "This awareness campaign is part of our continuing efforts to promote this regulation and is aimed at the few transit users who are not wearing their face coverings properly or do not know how."

The campaign is visible across STM social networks as well as its network of buses, metros, and stops -- and aims to take a "lighthearted and humourous approach," amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the transit agency said. It includes a graphic that shows 18 useless ways to wear a mask -- with some examples being on a person's head, like a hat or over their eye, like an eyepatch.

"Face coverings are only effective if they cover both the mouth and nose," the STM said. "It’s also important to keep them on for the entire duration of your trip on public transit, while inside STM buildings and vehicles."

Employees will continue to work on-site to promote awareness across the network, the STM added.