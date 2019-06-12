

CTV Montreal Staff





The STM is investigating a complaint filed by a Muslim woman who said a bus driver failed to stop for her.

The woman, Zineb Benrochd, felt so strongly that the bus driver had seen her and chosen to ignore her that she got a friend to pick her up at the bus stop in Montreal North.

They then drove after the bus and confronted the driver, and recorded the incident on video.

In the video, the driver said she did not see Benrochd, while Benrochd insisted that they had made eye contact.

Benrochd then posted the video online and filed complaints with Montreal police and the STM.

She also said that the bus driver had made several Islamophobic posts on social media, including one from 2010 which read "I'm in a great mood today, I love everyone except stupid idiots who wear the hijab. I can't stand them."

Benrochd said she has been in contact with the driver who apparently acknowledged that she did post those messages but insisted she was not a bigot.

In a statement, the STM said Wednesday that employees must respect its code of ethics and that employees must be respectful in person and on social media.

The group Justice Femme, which helps victims of discrimination, said it has seen an increase in the number of hate-related incidents since the tabling of the CAQ's Bill 21.

It is calling this case another example of discrimination.