CTV Montreal





With the new month comes new rates for the public transit in Montreal, Longueuil and Laval.

As of Monday, the cost of a single-fare ticket for the bus or metro in Montreal rose $0.25 to $3.50, while a monthly pass went up $1.50 to $86.50.

Fares for the off-island public transit services went up the same amount.

A full list of fare prices can be found on the STM website.