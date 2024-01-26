STM calls in shuttle service due to Friday afternoon metro outages

A special bus service is running between the Berri-UQAM and Henri-Bourassa metro stations on Friday afternoon due to outages on the Orange line.

According to the STM, the initial outage, which started around 11 a.m., was caused by a "gas irritant" in the air that caused discomfort among some passengers.

Montreal police said several people were "nauseated" by the gas, and the fire department was sent to investigate.

The incident also forced an interruption on the Blue line between the Snowdon and St-Michel stations.

Service on both the Orange and Blue lines was restored by around 12:30. However, a separate incident on the Orange line caused another interruption around 1 p.m., prompting the STM to offer a bus service to affected passengers.

The interruption was still ongoing as of 2 p.m.