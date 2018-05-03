

CTV Montreal





STM bus drivers and metro operators are voting Thursday as to whether or not they will go on strike.

Drivers have been without a contract since January, and they say that after 23 negotiation sessions they are at an impasse.

Altogether 4,500 drivers are represented by SCFP local 1983, which belongs to the Quebec Federation of Labour.

About 1,300 members met in the morning to discuss the issue and cast their ballots, and the rest are expected at another session later in the day.

If they decide to go on strike drivers will be required to provide a minimum level of service as determined by a tribunal.

The drivers' vote comes one day after STM maintenance workers announced they would be working to rule next week, refusing overtime, not acknowledging last-minute shift changes, and engaging in other pressure tactics.

The labour tribunal has agreed to their conditions, saying that the only shift changes acceptable will be to replace a sick employee. The union has also say that emergency crews will have a full complement of employees for every shift.