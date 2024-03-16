Still without a contract agreement, Quebec nurses set to demonstrate Saturday

Members of the health-care union Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé du Québec (FIQ) will voice their criticisms in Quebec City on Saturday because the provincial government has yet to agree to renew collective agreements for the majority of public-sector nurses.

FIQ President Julie Bouchard will address the rally in front of the Quebec Fine Arts Museum shortly before noon. Then, the demonstrators will set off on a march to the National Assembly, where they hope to make their demands heard.

The FIQ represents more than 80,000 nurses, nursing assistants, respiratory therapists and clinical perfusionists working in public health-care establishments.

The nurses' union was not part of the inter-union Common Front, which represents 420,000 workers in the public health and education sectors. Leaders from the CSN, CSQ, APTS, and FTQ finally reached an agreement with the Legault government at the end of December. Members ratified the latest tentative settlements in February.

A month ago, the FIQ denounced Quebec's demands for "flexibility," which it said concealed a desire to forcibly relocate nurses, for example from psychiatry to surgery.

At the time, the FIQ was in conciliation and was not planning any further strike days, as was the case in November and December.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 16, 2024.