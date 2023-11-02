There are still too many asylum seekers in Quebec, says Immigration Minister Christine Fréchette, who is calling on her federal counterpart to distribute them more evenly across Canada.

Although Quebec welcomed the closure of Roxham Road in March 2023, the CAQ government claims that its province still receives too many asylum seekers who arrive in Montreal via the airport.

"When they arrived via Roxham Road, there was a distribution system for asylum seekers. But now that they're arriving through the airport, it's as if the federal government's approach last winter no longer holds water," Fréchette told a press conference at the Quebec legislature on Thursday.

"In 2022, Quebec welcomed more asylum seekers than all the other Canadian provinces combined. And today, in 2023, Quebec is taking in more asylum seekers than all the other provinces of Canada combined, which is abnormal," she added.

On Wednesday, federal Immigration Minister Marc Miller remained cautious about the number of asylum seekers arriving in Quebec. According to him, the province has done more than its share in recent years when Roxham Road was still open, but he suggested looking at "a longer time scale" for the figures put forward by the Legault government.

On the subject of distribution in other provinces, Miller also asserted that we can't "treat humans like cattle."

Fréchette also criticized the way the federal government grants visas.

"It seems that the rules for visitor visas are too loose, too lax, and there are asylum seekers who use this channel to come as asylum seekers," she explained.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 2, 2023.