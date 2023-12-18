Still dreaming of a white Christmas? You may be disappointed

With more than 25 cm of snow falling at the beginning of the month, Montrealers were perhaps a little too optimistic that the white stuff would stick around until Christmas.

"I think you better change that dreaming to praying," quipped Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips. "This fall, I think it's been 56 mm [of rain] and [for] Montreal 48 [mm] would be normal, but you've lost it all."

Phillips points out that the heavy onslaught of rain this week will essentially turn the city into "a clean slate."

Environment Canada has already issued weather warnings, stating there could be flooding in low-lying areas, as well as a high accumulation of water on the roads.

"These rains will just be assaulting that snowpack, and that's what's sort of adding to the concern about the flooding because you're going to have all that snow and the ground is probably frozen," he said.

Phillips says the city is already seeing record rainfall.

"Before the storm ends, we see maybe 50 to 80 [mm] in Montreal," he said. "The further east you go, Quebec City could see up to 100 [mm], Charlevoix up to maybe 150 [mm]."

LISTEN ON CJAD 800 RADIO: The chances of having a white Christmas

He notes that forecasts are predicting sunshine and blue skies once the storm passes -- not a flurry to be seen.

"I don't know where the white Christmas will come from. You had one last year," he said. " In the last nine years, you've had four green ones. So, it's not something that is a sure thing anymore."