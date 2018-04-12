Stewart Hall Singers presents Puccini's Messa di Gloria
Published Thursday, April 12, 2018 3:10PM EDT
Stewart Hall Singers
presents Puccini's Messa di Gloria
Saturday, May 5 @ 8 p.m.
Église Saint-Joachim, 2, rue Sainte-Anne, Pointe-Claire.
$20
Info: 514-697-2952
