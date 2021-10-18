TROIS-RIVIERES -- The trial of a Granby woman accused of killing her stepdaughter two years ago opened Montreal morning at the Trois-Rivieres courthouse.

The jury heard Monday morning from two of the 20 witnesses the prosecution plans to call. One officer explained that he arrived at the apartment after a 911 call from that address.

The officer said he applied CPR on the girl, as paramedics were making their way to the apartment.



He said he noticed she had one eye closed, and the other half opened. He also noticed her body was covered with many bruises, from her legs, to her thighs, and chest, and on her forearms. He also noticed her body temperature was unusually hot. He did not find a pulse. He said she was unusually small and thin for her age.

An ambulance technician gave the father instructions on how to perform CPR until the ambulance arrives a few minutes later.



The prosecution said the girl had been tied up with adhesive tape.



After she was taken to hospital, the girl was kept alive artificially but was pronounced dead in hospital the next day.



The child's stepmother faces, among other charges, one count of second-degree murder.



The case was moved to Trois-Rivieres after concern about too much media in Granby.



Some details in this case are under a publication ban, ordered by the judge.