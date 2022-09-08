Steady hospital numbers as Quebec starts to offer new Moderna bivalent COVID-19 vaccine

Hospital numbers remain steady across the province as Quebec begins offering the new Moderna bivalent COVID-19 vaccine, which targets the original virus, as well as the highly-contagious Omicron variant.

Thursday, the number of Quebecers in hospital increased by three, for a total of 1,638, including 574 due to COVID-19.

Intensive care admissions are down by one, for a total of 31, including 17 for COVID-19.

There were eight more deaths, a total of 16,441 -- none in the last 24 hours, five between two and seven days ago and three more than a week ago.

On Sept. 6, a total of 12,600 samples were analyzed.

Quebec added 905 PCR COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 1,183,573.

A total of 285,291 rapid tests have been declared, with 239,014 positive.

In the last 24 hours, 191 were reported, with 169 positive.

Quebec is encouraging people to declare the status of their at-home rapid test so officials can get a clearer picture of infection levels in the province.

There are 3,583 health care workers absent due to COVID-19-related reasons.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec's health care professionals administered 17,941 more vaccinations for a total of 20,844,341 doses.

Quebec's Health Ministry points out vaccination against the virus does not completely prevent infection, but it does decrease the risk of dire consequences.

As of Sept. 7, 91 per cent of the eligible population aged five and up have received their first dose of a vaccine and 56 per cent have received three.

An additional 21 per cent have received four.

The government has not included data for children aged six months to four years old.