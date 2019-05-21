

CTV Montreal





Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante checked in on a major construction project on Ste-Catherine St. West on Tuesday, where roadwork has gone on for months leaving some merchants increasingly unhappy.

Jeweller Anthony Gencturk, who owns Bijoux Marsan, compared the work to a “war zone.”

“We feel vibrations as if bombs are going off,” he said. “We feel the dust every morning, we feel the lack of traffic. But we also feel the city isn’t doing what they’re supposed to, getting a warning a couple of hours before that the water is going to be cut.”



Gencturk's family business has been on Ste-Catherine St. near Bleury St. for 40 years, right in the heart of Phase 1 of the construction, which goes from Bleury to Robert-Bourassa Blvd.

"If we didn't have our loyal customers, we would be very much suffering," he said.

Plante said she’s heard the complaints and insisted the city is doing everything it can to reduce the damage to businesses.

“Please do it fast, we’ve heard that from everyone,” she said. “That’s what we’re doing, it’s a 24/7 construction site. We’re also being very proactive in hearing how we can do things better. If you look at the size of the site and the low number of trucks, you would never see that somewhere else. The fact that such a big (project) would normally take four or five years, we’re doing it in a year-and-a-half. “

The mayor said she was impressed by the work that’s been accomplished but acknowledged that no project of this size can be perfect.



"When we know how it's going to look like in the future, how beneficial this street will be for not only business owners, but for everybody in Montreal -- to me that is a good trade-off," she said.



She added that a financial compensation program has been made available to merchants but only one has filled out the paperwork so far.

“The program exists. I’m inviting all business owners to apply,” she said.



Emile Roux of Destination Centre-Ville, which represents the merchants, said he wants to know why.

"They need to fill out a form. We can't do this for them. We are working hard to reach them to explain better," he said.





Guides will help tourists navigate streets

With tourist season quickly approaching, Plante said some measures will be put in place to make sure visitors to the downtown area aren’t disoriented. That includes guides being employed by the city to assist tourists and shoppers trying to navigate construction areas. For Grand Prix weekend, Plante said some north-south streets that intersect Ste-Catherine will be temporarily paved to allow access to shops.

“We are putting efforts together, but it is a construction site,” she said.

When work is completed, Ste-Catherine West will be reduced to one lane of traffic for cars, with expanded sidewalks and more public spaces and squares, as well as trees. The city has also promised free Wi-Fi and improved lighting as part of an effort to modernize the roadway.

Work on Phase 1 is scheduled to be completed in October, 2020. The other two phases are scheduled to begin in 2021 and 2022.