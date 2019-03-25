

CTV Montreal





A threatening note was left in the mailbox of a mosque in Levis, on Quebec City's south shore.

The anonymous letter, written using letters cut from a magazine and pasted onto a paper, was addressed to ‘Mohamed’ and was discovered last Thursday.

The letter urges the members of the mosque to stay quiet, stop criticizing and continue to pray until their death.

A complaint has been filed with police.

“We cannot tolerate any intolerance, and threats any phobia towards any religion. We have to be clear on that. We have to discuss those matters respectfully and peacefully. Police forces in the whole province of Quebec are really aware of that kind of problem, are really active and vigilant when there are those kinds of events,” said Public Safety Minister Genevieve Guilbault.

Police in Levis have stepped up patrols around the mosque.