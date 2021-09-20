Federal Liberals unscathed, but denied growth in Quebec
Quebecers helped keep Justin Trudeau's Liberals to the status quo -- in Quebec, and with a minority government overall -- by awarding them many of the same seats they won in 2019, without the growth they coveted.
"We have the same kinds of results that we did in 2019," said McGill political scientist Antonia Maioni.
"The Liberal party has maintained its seats. It wasn't able to grow the number of seats in Quebec, and that's a problem if it ever wants to regain a majority."
The Liberals entered the election with 35 seats in the province, compared with 32 for the Bloc. It ended the night with exactly the same seat count, as of 2 a.m., with the Bloc steady at 32 as well.
The party held on to some of its most anxiety-inducing ridings, including Hochelaga, the only one seriously contested on the Island of Montreal.
However, it failed to make inroads in some others, losing primarily to the Bloc in a few that seemed within reach, including the Saint-Therese-Blainville riding, which was held by a Liberal MP until 2019.
The Liberals and Bloc have been battling it out for weeks, especially in the suburbs around Montreal and especially after the Bloc saw a surge of support after the English-language debate less than two weeks before Election Day.
The occasional seat was swapped between the two parties, but the overall count looks to end up back at square one. In Chateauguay-Lacolle, for example, Bloc candidate Patrick O'Hara ousted the Liberal incumbent Brenda Shanahan.
But the Bloc was barely holding on to another South Shore riding that the Liberals went after fiercely: Longueuil-Saint-Hubert, where the race still hadn't been called as of Tuesday morning, with incumbent Denis Trudel just 1,805 votes ahead of his Liberal challenger, Florence Gagnon.
The Liberals handily held on to the riding next door, the equally contested Longueuil-Charles-LeMoyne, with incumbent Sherry Romanado.
Other parties had mixed results.
The NDP held onto its single seat in Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie, where the MP is Alexandre Boulerice. But a second seat was in contention for the NDP, too: former MP Ruth Ellen Brosseau was within a few hundred votes in an attempted comeback in Berthier-Maskinongé that was too close to call untll Tuesday, when her loss was declared.
People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier lost in his riding of Beauce to the Conservative incumbent, Richard Lehoux, while Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau and Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet were re-elected in their Quebec ridings.
The Conservatives, hoping to expand their stronghold around Quebec City, didn't manage to do so -- but like the Liberals, they held on to what they had.
And some ridings are still too close to call, as of Tuesday morning, including Trois-Rivieres, where the Bloc and Conservatives are 60 votes apart, and Brome-Missisquoi, where the Bloc candidate leads the Liberal incumbent by just 94 votes.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Atlantic Canada, Northwest Territories report highest COVID-19 cases per capita
With health authorities across Canada on high alert for another wave of COVID-19 as health restrictions continue to ease, the Atlantic provinces as well as Northwest Territories are reporting more COVID-19 cases per capita than anywhere else in Canada or the U.S.
COVID in U.K. at record levels with almost 5 million infected
The prevalence of COVID-19 in the U.K. has reached record levels, with about 1 in 13 people estimated to be infected with the virus in the past week, latest figures from Britain's official statistics agency showed.
Omicron 'less severe' than Delta for children under 5: study
A new U.S. study suggests that children who are younger than five and are infected with the COVID-19 Omicron variant have less risk of severe health outcomes than kids infected with the Delta variant.
Paul Workman: A train ride to Kyiv amid war
CTV National News Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman chronicles his journey from Lviv to Ukraine's capital of Kviv on a train packed with hundreds of people headed home.
Ukrainian forces retake areas near Kyiv amid fear of traps
Ukrainian troops moved cautiously to retake territory north of the country's capital on Saturday, using cables to pull the bodies of civilians off streets of one town out of fear that Russian forces may have left them booby-trapped.
Live updates: Zelenskyy says troops shell retreating Russians
What's happening in Ukraine: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukrainian troops retaking areas around Kyiv and Chernihiv are not allowing Russians to retreat without a fight, but are 'shelling them. They are destroying everyone they can.'
Pope blasts Russia's 'infantile' war, EU-Libya deal in Malta
Pope Francis said Saturday he was considering a possible visit to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and blasted the leader who launched a 'savage' war, delivering his most pointed denunciation yet of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Winning $70-million Lotto Max ticket sold in Alberta
There may be some big changes in store for the winner or winners of a record-setting lottery win in Alberta.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Parents who kill their own children often exhibit warning signs: experts
Experts say dangerous warning signs are missed in parents who could harm or kill their child. Up to 40 kids are killed this way each year in Canada. CTV W5 looks into why this is happening, and if there are ways to prevent it.
Toronto
-
Funeral held for family of five killed in Brampton house fire
Three young children and their parents were laid to rest Saturday morning after dying from a fire that ripped through their Brampton home earlier this week.
-
Ontario reports more than 850 COVID-19 hospitalizations for first time in a month
Ontario health officials are reporting another increase in COVID-19 related hospitalizations on Saturday.
-
Ontarians won millions from the latest Lotto Max draw. Here's where those tickets were sold
It’s no April fools joke—Ontarians won millions in the latest Lotto Max.
Atlantic
-
'We took a huge risk': Nova Scotia fisherman escapes Ukrainian city under siege on foot
A lobster fisherman from southwestern Nova Scotia, who has been trying to drive Ukrainians displaced by war to safety, has escaped a Ukrainian city under siege on foot.
-
Nova Scotia law banning possession of police gear to take effect May 12
More than two years after a gunman dressed as an RCMP officer in a mock police cruiser killed 22 people and an unborn child in Nova Scotia, a provincial law banning citizens from owning police gear will take effect.
-
Holding on to a memory: Son of N.S. mass shooting victim brings memento to public inquiry
What looks to be just an ordinary plaid lumber jacket, is actually one of the few mementos Ryan Farrington has from his step father, Frank Gulenchyn.
London
-
Ontario reports more than 850 COVID-19 hospitalizations for first time in a month
Ontario health officials are reporting another increase in COVID-19 related hospitalizations on Saturday.
-
Mix of sun and cloud with a chance of flurries in London area
The weekend is kicking off with a mix of sun and cloud in the London area with a chance of flurries overnight.
-
Family member in custody after bodies discovered at Brussels, Ont. home
Police are investigating a pair of deaths on the outskirts of Brussels, Ont and have a family member in custody.
Northern Ontario
-
Highway 17 closed in Thessalon area
Highway 17 is closed in both directions according to 511 Ontario
-
YMCA's first Race to the Finish Line event a success
The first YMCA Race to the Finish Line took place at Kivi Park in Sudbury on Saturday.
-
Elections Ontario readies for June election
We're roughly two months away from the next election and the staff at Elections Ontario say they'll be ready by the time we go to the ballot box.
Calgary
-
Community members in shock as Calgary police investigate three separate homicides in 24 hours
There have been six separate homicides in Calgary since March 18, including three separate deaths that occurred within 24 hours, leaving many nearby residents shocked by the aftermath of violence.
-
Winning $70-million Lotto Max ticket sold in Alberta
There may be some big changes in store for the winner or winners of a record-setting lottery win in Alberta.
-
1 arrested, 8 traffic summons issued after downtown COVID-19 protests
Around 500 people marched down Stephen Avenue Saturday, Calgary police say, as they protested COVID-19 public health restrictions.
Kitchener
-
'Gives us an understanding': Vigil for children killed in Ukraine held in Kitchener
A vigil at the Centre in the Square in Kitchener was held on Saturday, as local community members lit candles as part of a display representing the number of children killed in the fighting between Ukraine and Russia.
-
‘Justice delayed is justice denied’: Seven years later, family and friends still await inquest into death of Beau Baker
Seven years since he was shot and killed by a Waterloo regional police officer, family and friends of Beau Baker continue to wait for an inquest into his death.
-
Regional police investigating reported shooting in south end of Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are investigating a reported shooting in Kitchener's south end Friday night.
Vancouver
-
B.C. doctors seeing COVID-19 reinfection in patients who recently had Omicron
Two Vancouver doctors say they are seeing patients who are shocked to learn they have contracted COVID-19 for a second time, just months after recovering from infection with Omicron.
-
Murder charge laid, victim identified in Surrey shooting
A charge of second-degree murder has been laid after a man was fatally shot in a Surrey home Friday, according to homicide investigators.
-
Heavy rains, wind and snow forecast for various parts of British Columbia
Severe weather including rain, winds and snow is set to hit several parts of British Columbia over the weekend.
Edmonton
-
'Looks like something from the 1950s': Ditch the Draft protests held across Alberta
Across the province, many Albertans banded together Saturday to protest implementing the United Conservative Party-led curriculum draft in elementary classrooms this fall.
-
'Testing their ability': RBC Training Ground tryout searches for next Olympic talents
Edmonton area athletes showed off their best skills and athletic prowess Saturday at the RBC Training Ground tryout.
-
Edmonton gets head-start on festival season with Winterruption YEG
Live music and entertainment is filling the city’s core this weekend thanks to a rescheduled winter festival.
Windsor
-
In-person robotics competition returns to Windsor
The robot games have begun — again
-
Vaccination centre at Devonshire Mall closes after more than 220,000 doses administered
The final dose of Pfizer has been given and the vaccination centre at Devonshire Mall is now a part of the history of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Free admission to Chimczuk Museum Saturday in honour of Riverside’s 100th anniversary
The Chimczuk Museum has a new exhibition celebrating the Town of Riverside’s 100th anniversary and is offering free admission on Saturday in honour of the occasion.
Regina
-
Canadian Women's Olympic Hockey team members arrive in Regina to inspire next generation of players
Members of the Canadian Women’s Olympic team made a stop in Regina to show off some shiny hardware and inspire the next generation of Canadian hockey players.
-
Volunteers work to clean up streets around Heritage
A group from the Heritage neighborhood spent a lunch hour this week cleaning up streets and alleys.
-
Omicron 'less severe' than Delta for children under 5: study
A new U.S. study suggests that children who are younger than five and are infected with the COVID-19 Omicron variant have less risk of severe health outcomes than kids infected with the Delta variant.
Ottawa
-
Pre-pay policy now in effect at some gas stations to prevent fuel theft
The rising price of fuel in Ontario has forced some gas stations in Ottawa to put a new pre-pay policy in place.
-
Two people walk away from small plane crash in west Ottawa
No injuries have been reported after a small plane crashed in rural west Ottawa Saturday afternoon.
-
Restaurateurs eager for another extended patio season
Ottawa restaurants with city-issued permits are once again allowed to open their patios on sidewalks and parking spots and close at 2 a.m., part of the city’s continued recovery efforts. This time around, there’s no capacity limits for outdoor dining.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Beef Expo returns with next generation of cattle producers in mind
The Saskatchewan Beef Expo returned to Prairieland Park Saturday for it’s eighth showing following a two-year break because of COVID-19.
-
Sask. Rush lay off head coach, GM and Quinlan to take over remainder of season
Saskatchewan Rush head coach Jeff McComb has been let go by the team’s general manager.
-
'There was nothing like it': What happened when disco touched down in Saskatoon
Elizabeth Smith was in her late 20s when she took a trip to New York City that would change her life and the disco scene in Saskatoon in the late 1970s.