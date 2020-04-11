MONTREAL -- Statistics Canada is calling on Canadians to take a pair of short surveys with questions related to the COVID-19 pandemic's effects on the household and business community.

The household survey can be done online, includes 10 questions and ends April 16.

“Collecting this information is of the utmost importance because the COVID-19 pandemic is disrupting the lives and routines of Canadians,” Stats Can said in a news release. “Collecting information on this topic is vital. Your country, province and municipality need reliable information on the current economic and social situation, as well as on people's physical and mental health, to effectively assess the needs of communities and implement suitable support measures during and after the pandemic.”

In these difficult times when everyone is affected by the #COVID19 pandemic, you can do something important for your community. Please participate in our data collection on the impacts of COVID-19 on Canadians. https://t.co/uURZm5pF2S pic.twitter.com/o3wRcKt88e — Statistics Canada (@StatCan_eng) April 10, 2020

The survey includes questions about shopping and delivery habits during the pandemic, physical distancing practices, concerns about the population and other questions.

It takes around 10 minutes, and Stats Can said over 150,000 people have taken the survey.

The Public Health Agency of Canada, Employment and Social Development Canada and other organizations will use the information, according to the survey, and the results will be posted to Stats Can’s website.

Stats Can is also running a survey on business conditions in the country during the pandemic and the impact COVID-19 has had.