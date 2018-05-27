

CTV Montreal





Looks like Montreal's most beleaguered bike-sharing service is seeing a steady surge in popularity.

Since the bikes were re-introduced on April 10, BIXI use is at a three-year high.

Last year set records for BIXI - an estimated 4.8 million trips were made, a 25 per cent increase when compared to figures from 2016.

And this year, just over a month into the BIXI season, use is already up 35 per cent from last year.

According to Pierre Parent, BIXI's marketing, communications and partnership director, the goal for 2018 is to suprass the five million trip mark.

Across the city, bikers can find 540 BIXI stations - and 6,250 bikes - to rent.

For the third year in a row, BIXI service is offered for free on the last Sunday of every month.

With files from the Canadian Press.