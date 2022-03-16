State of health emergency over in Quebec

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé tabled a long-awaited bill Wednesday to end the state of health emergency first declared on March 13, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Opposition parties in Quebec City have been asking the government to end the decree for months, saying it was now equivalent to abuse of power.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, François Legault's government has renewed the state of emergency, giving it exceptional powers, more than a hundred times.

Currently, it allows the government to bypass collective agreements for those in the health care network and award contracts without issuing a call for tenders.

According to data compiled by Le Journal de Montréal, the Legault government has awarded $13 billion in contracts by mutual agreement since March 2020.

POWERS UNTIL THE END OF THE YEAR

Bill 28 -- which has eight sections -- provides that the measures that were taken by decree and that are still in force at the end of the state of health emergency remain so until Dec. 31, 2022.

It does, however, allow the government to amend or repeal an order to allow for the gradual easing of measures.

"The government, the minister or any other person cannot be sued for anything done in good faith in the application of these orders," it says.

The bill also allows the government to order any department or agency to provide immediate access to a record that is necessary to protect the health of the public, "even if it is personal information or a confidential record or information."

In addition, it states that the terms of certain contracts that were signed during the state of health emergency may be extended for a period not exceeding Dec. 31, 2022, or five years.

These contracts must be necessary "to ensure the proper functioning of screening or vaccination clinics," it says.

The duration or value of any contract related to the storage or transportation of goods acquired during the COVID-19 pandemic may also be extended or increased "until supplies are exhausted."

However, the bill specifies that the duration of these contracts may not exceed a period of five years following the end of the state of health emergency.

PENALTIES FORESEEN

Any person who contravenes a measure that continues to apply, or refuses to provide information that the Minister is entitled to require, would be liable to a fine of $1,000 to $6,000.

A person who assists another in committing an offence would also be liable to a fine. In all cases, the fine is doubled for a second or subsequent offence.

Bill 28 will have to undergo a detailed examination in parliamentary committee before being adopted.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 16, 2022.