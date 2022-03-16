State of health emergency over in Quebec
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé tabled a long-awaited bill Wednesday to end the state of health emergency first declared on March 13, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Opposition parties in Quebec City have been asking the government to end the decree for months, saying it was now equivalent to abuse of power.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, François Legault's government has renewed the state of emergency, giving it exceptional powers, more than a hundred times.
- WATCH LIVE AT 12:15: Quebec health minister to provide update on state of emergency
Currently, it allows the government to bypass collective agreements for those in the health care network and award contracts without issuing a call for tenders.
According to data compiled by Le Journal de Montréal, the Legault government has awarded $13 billion in contracts by mutual agreement since March 2020.
POWERS UNTIL THE END OF THE YEAR
Bill 28 -- which has eight sections -- provides that the measures that were taken by decree and that are still in force at the end of the state of health emergency remain so until Dec. 31, 2022.
It does, however, allow the government to amend or repeal an order to allow for the gradual easing of measures.
"The government, the minister or any other person cannot be sued for anything done in good faith in the application of these orders," it says.
The bill also allows the government to order any department or agency to provide immediate access to a record that is necessary to protect the health of the public, "even if it is personal information or a confidential record or information."
In addition, it states that the terms of certain contracts that were signed during the state of health emergency may be extended for a period not exceeding Dec. 31, 2022, or five years.
These contracts must be necessary "to ensure the proper functioning of screening or vaccination clinics," it says.
The duration or value of any contract related to the storage or transportation of goods acquired during the COVID-19 pandemic may also be extended or increased "until supplies are exhausted."
However, the bill specifies that the duration of these contracts may not exceed a period of five years following the end of the state of health emergency.
PENALTIES FORESEEN
Any person who contravenes a measure that continues to apply, or refuses to provide information that the Minister is entitled to require, would be liable to a fine of $1,000 to $6,000.
A person who assists another in committing an offence would also be liable to a fine. In all cases, the fine is doubled for a second or subsequent offence.
Bill 28 will have to undergo a detailed examination in parliamentary committee before being adopted.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 16, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
LIVE AT 12:15
LIVE AT 12:15 | State of health emergency over in Quebec
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada lifting pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement as of April 1
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Canada lifting pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement as of April 1
Soon, travellers entering Canada will not have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test, CTV News has learned. As of April 1, the federal government will be lifting the pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement at the border for fully vaccinated travellers.
Drones and missiles: The weapons making a difference in Ukraine
From drones to rocket launchers, lethal weapons used by and supplied to Ukraine appear to have made a difference on the battlefield in the country's ongoing war with Russia, some analysts say.
Zelensky tells U.S. Congress, 'We need you right now'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky cited Pearl Harbour and the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 on Wednesday as he appealed to the U.S. Congress to do more to help Ukraine's fight against Russia.
How the U.S. could push Canadian provinces to adopt permanent daylight time
If a U.S. adopts permanent daylight time, that could set off a chain reaction north of the border, as two Canadian provinces have also passed legislation to adopt permanent daylight time if neighbouring U.S. states do the same.
Texas family seeks justice as attackers in son's killing face new trial in Greece
The family of 22-year-old American Bakari Henderson, who was killed by a group of men in Greece five years ago, hopes a retrial of his attackers will provide them with a sense of justice.
How a man wanted for homeless killings in 2 U.S. cities got caught
A man wanted for shooting homeless men in two U.S. cities was caught after a series of events that was triggered when a detective from one of the cities saw a post on social media about news from the other city.
Glimmers of hope seen at talks as Russia's onslaught goes on
Both Russia and Ukraine projected optimism ahead of another scheduled round of talks Wednesday, even as Moscow's forces rained fire on Kyiv and other major cities in a bid to crush the resistance that has frustrated Kremlin hopes for a lightning victory.
U.K. government wants assurances that Russian tennis star is not a supporter of Putin
Grand slam champion Daniil Medvedev may have to jump through a few diplomatic hoops if he wants to compete at Wimbledon later this year.
CRA looked to resume collection efforts in full ahead of tax season, documents show
The federal minister in charge of the Canada Revenue Agency was told after the election that the agency planned to go full speed on collecting debts just in time for tax season.
Toronto
-
'A crisis': Health experts urge resuming school-based vaccine program for preventable cancers in Ontario
Toronto Public Health is running catch-up clinics this month for students who missed their preventable cancer vaccine series due to pandemic-related disruptions. But health experts urge that on top of city-run immunization clinics, school-based vaccine programs must resume in order to capture the wide-net of kids either partially vaccinated or entirely unvaccinated against preventable cancers.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada lifting pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement as of April 1
Soon, travellers entering Canada will not have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test, CTV News has learned. As of April 1, the federal government will be lifting the pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement at the border for fully vaccinated travellers.
-
Ontario reports total of 649 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 204 in ICU
Ontario health officials report there are currently 649 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 204 patients in intensive care.
Atlantic
-
N.S. fisherman returns to Ukraine to provide aid and transportation to refugees
Though the air raid sirens shatter his rest, Canadian fisherman Lex Brukovskiy says he's feeling a sense of calm being back in Ukraine to help his war-ravaged homeland.
-
N.S. government biologist recommends removing bird feeders to stop avian flu spread
Nova Scotia's Department of Natural Resources is recommending that people in the province take down their bird feeders to prevent the spread of a highly pathogenic strain of avian influenza.
-
Nova Scotia announces $3 million for mental health and addictions projects
The Mental Health Foundation of Nova Scotia is getting $3 million in provincial funding for mental health and addictions projects.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada lifting pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement as of April 1
Soon, travellers entering Canada will not have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test, CTV News has learned. As of April 1, the federal government will be lifting the pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement at the border for fully vaccinated travellers.
-
Health unit reporting another COVID related death Wednesday
For a second day in a row, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting a fatality related to COVID-19.
-
Ontario reports total of 649 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 204 in ICU
Ontario health officials report there are currently 649 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 204 patients in intensive care.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada lifting pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement as of April 1
Soon, travellers entering Canada will not have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test, CTV News has learned. As of April 1, the federal government will be lifting the pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement at the border for fully vaccinated travellers.
-
North Bay auto shop grieving after workplace fatality
Ontario's Ministry of Labour is investigating after the owner of a North Bay auto shop was killed in a workplace incident earlier this month.
-
Another suspicious fire at a Sudbury barbershop
Sudbury police have reopened Regent Street on Wednesday morning after a fire at a barbershop in the city's South End area.
Calgary
-
Driver shot in January road rage incident, Calgary police search for Dodge pickup
Calgary police are searching for a Dodge Ram pickup involved in a road rage incident in January where a driver was shot.
-
Alberta teacher accused of sexually assaulting elementary school student
A 72-year-old Alberta man who worked as a teacher has been charged with sexual assault and exploitation of a child and RCMP suspect additional students may have been attacked.
-
'Online Ponzi scheme': Albertans warned against using Aweunion, Awebuy apps
Alberta RCMP are warning the public about an app they say has already bilked victims out of $148,630.
Kitchener
-
Region of Waterloo council to decide future of face covering bylaws
The future of Waterloo Region’s face covering bylaws will be decided at a meeting on Wednesday night.
-
Ford, Trudeau to make a joint announcement Wednesday
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Doug Ford will make a joint announcement on Wednesday morning.
-
Ontario reports total of 649 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 204 in ICU
Ontario health officials report there are currently 649 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 204 patients in intensive care.
Vancouver
-
Dozens of celebrities sign petition calling on RBC to stop funding Coastal GasLink pipeline in B.C.
Dozens of celebrities have signed a petition calling on the Royal Bank of Canada to stop funding the Coastal GasLink pipeline project in northern B.C.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada lifting pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement as of April 1
Soon, travellers entering Canada will not have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test, CTV News has learned. As of April 1, the federal government will be lifting the pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement at the border for fully vaccinated travellers.
-
3 minors arrested after package with designer clothes stolen from Surrey porch: RCMP
Three minors were arrested in Surrey, B.C., earlier this month after a package containing designer clothes was stolen from a porch.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada lifting pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement as of April 1
Soon, travellers entering Canada will not have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test, CTV News has learned. As of April 1, the federal government will be lifting the pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement at the border for fully vaccinated travellers.
-
Brian Jean back in the Alberta legislature after claiming byelection win
The man working to swipe Alberta Premier Jason Kenney’s job took a big step toward that ultimate goal Tuesday night, winning a byelection while carrying the United Conservative Party flag.
-
$1M in drugs, cash seized during Edmonton bust
Charges are pending against a 43-year-old man after more than $1 million in fentanyl, cocaine and cash were found in Edmonton.
Windsor
-
WECHU reports slight increase in COVID hospitalizations, one additional death
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting one additional COVID-19 death, 98 new high-risk cases and 30 hospitalizations on Wednesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada lifting pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement as of April 1
Soon, travellers entering Canada will not have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test, CTV News has learned. As of April 1, the federal government will be lifting the pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement at the border for fully vaccinated travellers.
-
Damage pegged at $20,000 for downtown apartment fire
One person has been displaced following a fire at a downtown apartment building.
Regina
-
Highway 39 closed after train derailment near Rouleau: RCMP
No injuries were reported after a train derailment near Rouleau, according to Milestone RCMP.
-
Police investigating man's death in south Regina
A man's death in south Regina has prompted an investigation by Regina police and the Office of the Chief Coroner.
-
Fuel prices, impending CP rail strike concerns for Sask. RMs: SARM
The Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities (SARM) is once again hosting its annual in-person convention in Regina after COVID-19 forced the event online last year.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada lifting pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement as of April 1
Soon, travellers entering Canada will not have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test, CTV News has learned. As of April 1, the federal government will be lifting the pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement at the border for fully vaccinated travellers.
-
Stittsville residents disappointed by removal of trees near local school
The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board told several residents a large portion of trees would be cleared out before April 15 to accommodate a new play area at Westwind Public School on Hartsmere Drive.
-
Three men charged with child luring in Kingston, Ont.
Police in Kingston, Ont. say three men are facing a total of 10 charges related to child luring following an investigation last September.
Saskatoon
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada lifting pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement as of April 1
Soon, travellers entering Canada will not have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test, CTV News has learned. As of April 1, the federal government will be lifting the pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement at the border for fully vaccinated travellers.
-
Report shows Saskatoon ranked 19th most expensive city to rent in Canada
A new report shows rent is on the rise in Saskatoon.
-
Driver charged in Saskatoon child's death first in Sask. to face cannabis impairment causing death charge
The woman charged with driving while impaired by THC causing the death of a girl is the first person in Saskatchewan to face this type of charge.