State of emergency lifted in Lebel-sur-Quevillon as wildfires ease

After several weeks on high alert and multiple evacuations, Lebel-sur-Quévillon, Que. lifted the local state of emergency on Thursday, meaning the municipality can resume normal activities.

However, the presence of forest firefighters in the community may restrict movement within the town's center. Citizens still need to make an appointment to access City Hall.

A few days earlier, the Nordic Kraft pulp mill, a major employer in the region, resumed operations shortly after a pre-start at the Produits Forestiers Résolu's Comtois sawmill.

Three forest fires remained active on the outskirts of Lebel-sur-Quévillon on Thursday.

Regarding the fire raging north of town, municipal authorities said mechanized work was being carried out to contain it.

Officials reported that controlled burns were successful near the fire south of town. The aim of controlled burns is to eliminate available combustibles to quell the progression of wildfires.

Authorities said the third fire is behaving calmly, and the situation remains stable.

Despite these improvements, lighting open fires, fireplaces with or without spark arrestors, fireworks and lanterns in Lebel-sur-Quévillon is still forbidden. Access to the forest remains prohibited.

This week, firefighters from New Brunswick, Yukon, the U.S., France and South Korea helped out in northwestern Quebec.

The region received rain on Thursday, and Environment Canada is forecasting showers on Friday. The weekend is shaping up to be generally sunny.

Smog advisories have been lifted, notably in Val-d'Or, but Environment Canada is maintaining a poor air quality bulletin for Chibougamau, among other areas.

Friday morning, Quebec's wildfire prevention agency, SOPFEU, reported 140 active fires in the province, including 65 in northern zones.

