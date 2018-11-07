Featured Video
State funeral for Bernard Landry to be held at Notre-Dame Basilica on Nov. 13
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, November 7, 2018 3:39PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 7, 2018 3:46PM EST
A state funeral will be held in Montreal next Tuesday for former Quebec premier Bernard Landry.
Landry, the Parti Quebecois premier from 2001 to 2003, died Tuesday at age 81 at his home in Vercheres, Que.
He is being remembered by former political allies and foes as a tireless champion of Quebec sovereignty and a man with a strong economic vision for the province.
Landry held many prominent government posts, including deputy premier and finance minister, before assuming power in 2001 after Lucien Bouchard resigned as premier.
Public visitations will be held for Landry Saturday in the National Assembly in Quebec City and Monday at Montreal's Notre-Dame Basilica.
The funeral is set for 2 p.m. at the Notre-Dame Basilica.
