Start applying for English eligibility certificates sooner rather than later: EMSB

With the start of the new school year quickly approaching, many are wondering about the eligibility certificate and whether their family needs one.

The answer is simple: if you want to enrol your child in an English elementary or high school in Quebec, they will need one.

However, the English Montreal School Board (EMSB) recommends starting the process as soon as possible since it's complicated and requires multiple documents.

In fact, the EMSB said that parents who plan to register their child for kindergarten in the winter should start the application process right after Labour Day.

Here is everything you need to know about the English eligibility certificate and a step-by-step guide on how to obtain one.

What is an English eligibility certificate?

An eligibility certificate allows a child to attend school in English in Quebec under the Charter of the French language (Bill 101), which mandates that all children must be educated in French until the end of their high school studies. If a child does not have this certificate, the parents must apply for one.

The certificates are issued by the Ministry of Education.

Who is eligible?

A child who has received the majority of their elementary or secondary school education in English in Canada and whose father or mother is a Canadian citizen.

A child whose sibling received the majority of their elementary or secondary school education in English in Canada and whose father or mother is a Canadian citizen.

A child whose mother or father received the majority of their elementary or secondary school education in English in Canada and who is a Canadian citizen.

A child whose father or mother attended school in Quebec after August 26, 1977, and could have been declared eligible for instruction in English at that time may qualify for eligibility. According to the Quebec government, this fourth case is divided into several categories, each based on the specific time when the parent attended school. These categories require particular documents, with the requirements varying depending on when the parent attended school.

Once a child is declared eligible to attend English school under the charter, they transmit this right to their children, even if they themselves received their education in French.

Additionally, when a child is declared eligible to attend English school, their brothers and sisters may also be declared eligible.

According to the Ministry of Education, certificates can only be issued to school-aged children, and it is not possible for adults who have completed high school to obtain an eligibility certificate.

After the Quebec government introduced the new language directives for the health-care network, many English-speaking Quebecers believed they would need to provide a certificate of eligibility to receive health care in English. (will add hyperlink)

However, amid all of the confusion, the Government of Quebec has tried to clarify that an eligibility certificate is not necessary to receive health care in English.

Here are some exceptions:

Under special authorization

Children with serious learning disabilities, as defined in the charter, may be granted special authorization to receive instruction in English when it is deemed necessary to support their learning.

Children may also receive special authorization to study in English because of a serious family matter or on humanitarian grounds.

Parents must contact the Ministry of Education to apply.

Under temporary authorization

Dependent children of parents living in Quebec temporarily to study or work.

All temporary authorizations are valid for a maximum of three years. The authorization is not renewable for children of foreign nationals here on a work or study permit.

Parents must contact the Ministry of Education to apply.

How to get one?

To start the application process, parents must contact the school where they will register their child to find what documents they will need to provide, depending on the type of application.

The EMSB has a section on their website that breaks down the various categories and the specific documents for each one, such as birth certificates, Canadian status, parent's or sibling's eligibility certificate, Quebec permanent code, elementary report cards from other provinces, a letter confirming attendance at another English school board, and so on.

A completed application form and the supporting documents must be submitted to the school. The school will then transmit everything to the Ministry of Education, where it will be checked to determine if the child is eligible to register at an English school, and a decision will be rendered.

Parents will receive the decision in writing. According to the Ministry of Education, applications are generally processed within 15 business days.

If the parent wishes to contest an unfavourable decision, they must contact the Ministry of Education immediately.

Why should I obtain one?

The EMSB recommends that parents who are eligible for English schooling ensure their children obtain a certificate of eligibility early on. Some parents choose the French school system, but if later on they want their children to attend English schools or CEGEP, not having the certificate can be problematic, said the EMSB.

To check whether an eligibility certificate has been issued or to request a replacement if it has been lost, a request must be sent to the Ministry of Education by fax to 514-864-2665 or mail.

The delay in receiving a copy of the certificate is 10 days after the request, according to the Ministry.