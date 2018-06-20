

CTV Montreal





A specially adopted boat owned by a children’s charity was stolen from Dorval.

The Starlight Foundation’s pontoon boat was taken from its office parking lot.

The boat was used every week to give sick children the chance to be out at the lake, and ever try waterskiing.

“To be honest, it’s a devastating loss for these kids,” said Brian Bringolf, Executive Director of the Starlight Foundation. “A lot of our kids would never have the opportunity to do this.”

Bringolf says the kids ask about the boating trips year-round.

“You can say ‘they’ll get a chance next year,’ but some of our kids are terminally ill,” he said.

The boat was taken from behind the foundation’s Dorval office on Thursday night.

A construction crew next door caught the theft on tape.

In the top left corner, a white pickup truck can be seen making off with the $85,000 craft.

The culprits broke two locks to get to the boat.

Starlight has filed a police report, but the problem is the boat didn’t have any logos on the side.

But there are still some things to look out for, Bringolf explains.

“The most distinguishing thing on the boat is that it was adapted for Starlight and our children. Sometimes they’re in wheelchairs, and sometimes they’re oversized wheelchairs because they’re the big electric ones,” he said.

The boat’s bathroom is also completely adapted.

“That’s one of the most significant expenses on the boat, and it’s one of the most distinguishing things, because you can’t remove that,” Bringolf added.

He says the foundation does have a plan B, despite most marinas experiencing their busiest time of year.

They have a temporary floatel – or floating motel – available for use in Valleyfield.

It’s only a temporary fix, however, as it can’t accommodate all the children the foundation helps.

It’s asking the public for any information that might help get its boat back.