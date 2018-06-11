Starbucks to close outlets in Canada for racial bias training
A man tapes a sign to a door at a Starbucks Coffee shop, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, June 11, 2018 7:42AM EDT
Starbucks outlets across Canada will close Monday afternoon so employees can be trained in bias and racial prejudice.
The move comes after a manager in a Philadelphia branch of the chain called police to arrest two black men who were sitting in the store as they waited for a third person to arrive.
Donte Robinson and Rashon Nelson sued Starbucks and reached an out-of-court settlement where the coffee chain agree to create a $200,000 grant for entrepreneurs.
Starbucks then closed its 8,000 locations in the U.S. on May 29 to conduct racial bias training.
Outlets in Canada will close around 2 p.m. Monday June 11 for training sessions "designed to address implicit bias, promote conscious inclusion, and ensure everyone inside a Starbucks store feels safe and welcome."