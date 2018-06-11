

CTV Montreal





Starbucks outlets across Canada will close Monday afternoon so employees can be trained in bias and racial prejudice.

The move comes after a manager in a Philadelphia branch of the chain called police to arrest two black men who were sitting in the store as they waited for a third person to arrive.

Donte Robinson and Rashon Nelson sued Starbucks and reached an out-of-court settlement where the coffee chain agree to create a $200,000 grant for entrepreneurs.

Starbucks then closed its 8,000 locations in the U.S. on May 29 to conduct racial bias training.

Outlets in Canada will close around 2 p.m. Monday June 11 for training sessions "designed to address implicit bias, promote conscious inclusion, and ensure everyone inside a Starbucks store feels safe and welcome."