

CTV Montreal





A section of Highway 440 in Laval was closed on Tuesday afternoon due to a standoff between police and an armed man.

The police operation closed the roadway in both directions between Des Laurentides Blvd. and the highway.

Laval police and the Surete du Quebec are on the scene and are asking people to avoid the area.

According to police, the man is in possession of a firearm and is in distress. They said the man stopped his vehicle while driving on Des Laurentides.

A police negotiator was dispatched to speak with the man.