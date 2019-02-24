Featured Video
Stabbing near downtown leaves one man injured
A man was stabbed after an altercation early Sunday morning. His injuries are not life-threatening.
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, February 24, 2019 8:18AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, February 24, 2019 9:02AM EST
An overnight stabbing near downtown has left one man with non-life-threatening injuries.
The altercation occurred on Sunday morning at 3:50 a.m. near the corner of Hotel de Ville and Ontario streets.
The victim, who is in his mid-20s, and witnesses are not cooperating with police.
There are no suspects.
