A 52-year-old man is recovering after being stabbed Monday night in Dorval.

Two men were sitting in a car in the parking lot of the IGA near the Dorval Circle at 9:50 p.m. Monday when one man grabbed a knife and stabbed the other.

The victim was able to head inside the grocery store to ask for help, and someone at the store called 9-1-1.

Emergency crews took the the man who had been stabbed to hospital where at last report he had been upgraded from critical to stable condition.

The stabbing victim gave police a description of the man who attacked him, and police are looking for a 46-year-old suspect.

Officers also examined the victim's car for clues about the attacker and what prompted the assault.