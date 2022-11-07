Stabbing in Montreal's Chinatown leaves man in his thirties in critical condition
A man in his thirties is in critical condition following a stabbing in Montreal's Chinatown Sunday night, in the Ville-Marie borough.
According to Montreal police (SPVM), a 911 call was made just before 10 p.m. concerning an incident on the corner of Clark and De La Gauchetière Streets.
The victim was reportedly stabbed in his upper body at least once during an altercation involving several people.
He is now fighting for his life in hospital.
All suspects fled on foot. However, witness accounts led police to the location of one suspect, a 31-year-old man.
The man was brought in for questioning.
As of 1 a.m. Monday, perimeters were established between Saint-Laurent Street and Viger Avenue, as well as between Clark and Saint-Dominique Streets.
Analysts are on the scene and the investigation is ongoing.
