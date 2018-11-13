Featured Video
Stabbing in Longueuil leaves man badly injured
Published Tuesday, November 13, 2018 8:04AM EST
A man was badly hurt Monday evening after being stabbed in Longueuil.
The attack happened around 6 p.m. as the man stepped out of his car after parking in front of a home in St. Hubert.
Residents of the home called 9-1-1 and the man was taken to hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive.
The suspect quickly ran off and police have not released a description of the attacker.
