

CTV Montreal





A man was badly hurt Monday evening after being stabbed in Longueuil.

The attack happened around 6 p.m. as the man stepped out of his car after parking in front of a home in St. Hubert.

Residents of the home called 9-1-1 and the man was taken to hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive.

The suspect quickly ran off and police have not released a description of the attacker.