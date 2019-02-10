Featured Video
Stabbing in Cote Saint-Luc leaves one man injured
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, February 10, 2019 8:00AM EST
A 44-year-old man sustained lower-body injuries after getting stabbed on Saturday night in Cote Saint-Luc.
The man had an altercation with a group of five men in their 20s before one of the men stabbed him.
Police arrived at the scene and brought the suspects in for questioning.
They were released, but the investigation is ongoing.
The victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.