St-Pierre Plamondon wins support of 98.51% of delegates

SHERBROOKE, Que. -

PQ leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon won the overwhelming support of 98.51% of delegates in a vote of confidence at the Parti Québécois convention Saturday in Sherbrooke.

The leader had already said in an interview that he was approaching this event with serenity, even though his party suffered its worst results in the October 2022 election, electing only three members.

Over 500 delegates were expected to vote on their leader under the party's constitution on Saturday.

WHITE PAPER

In the afternoon, the leader also succeeded in getting the idea of preparing a white paper on independence adopted.

In addition to a critique of the current Canadian federal system, the proposed white paper would analyze, among other things, the institutions of an independent Quebec, its economy, its international relations, its relationship with Canada and Aboriginal peoples and the integration of federal public servants.

This is in keeping with the PQ's desire to refocus on its sovereigntist option and to renew its reflection on independence.

YEAR ONE BUDGET

In addition, PQ leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon pledged that his Year 1 budget proposal for an independent Quebec, which he had promised for a year but constantly delayed, would finally be tabled in June.

He blamed the federal government for the delay, including the Canada Emergency Benefit (CEP) and inflation.

The PQ has 'realized the extent of the temporary imbalance generated by the CEP and inflation on the projection of public finances,' the PQ leader justified in a press conference.

He refused, however, to say the names of the economists working on the document. The PQ leader said he preferred to ask the people in question before disclosing their names.

The Year 1 budget has been done a few times in the history of the PQ to define the financial framework of an eventual sovereign Quebec.

Ironically, François Legault, when he was a PQ member of Parliament, had himself proposed a Year 1 budget in May 2005.

The premier now likes to point out that at the time, Quebec received $4 billion a year in equalization payments from the federal government, compared to the $13 billion it receives today, which would be more challenging to forgo today if it became independent.

VOTING RIGHTS AT 16

Delegates also rejected a proposal to allow people to vote at the age of 16.

On the other hand, members voted to lower the minimum age for party membership to 14.

The leader entered the convention to applause, with Gerry Boulet's song 'Toujours vivant,' a reminder that the PQ has survived the last few years of decline, even though it came away with only three MPs in the October 2022 election -- the worst score in its history -- seven fewer than in 2018.

-This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 11, 2023.