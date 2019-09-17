St. Patricks's Day Parade Queeen Selection Evening
Published Tuesday, September 17, 2019 11:23AM EDT
Saturday, February 1, 2020
Grand Prize: A Trip to Ireland
Participants must be between 18 - 25 and of Irish descent and a permanent resident of Montreal & surrounding area.
Info: cmurphy2_3@msn.com
