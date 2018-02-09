St. Patrick’s parade to have a new route
The new route for the St. Patrick's Parade.
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, February 9, 2018 1:26PM EST
For the first time in over 50 years, the annual St. Patrick’s Parade will not be held on St. Catherine St.
Instead, it will move east to west along De Maisonneuve Blvd. from City Councillors St.
According to the United Irish Societies of Montreal, the move comes because of ongoing construction along St. Catherine St.
More details to come.
