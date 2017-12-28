Our event will be held on February 3, 2018 at the Plaza Centreville. Young single women of Irish decent between the ages of 18-25 who are Canadian citizens and permanent residents of Montreal are encouraged to apply. This is primarily a public speaking event. There are 4 Princesses and a Queen chosen that evening and the Queen wins a trip to Ireland. Anyone interested may contact equinn17@videotron.ca or cmurphy2_3@msn.com.