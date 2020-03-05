MONTREAL -- On the heels of two incidents involving guns near the Cote-Vertu metro station, officials from the St-Laurent borough are calling on the federal government to ban assault weapons and handguns in Canada.

A resolution to that effect was passed at the borough council meeting on Tuesday, and also stressed its desire to maintain this jurisdiction at the federal level "since cities do not have the power to control people entering or leaving borough territory with weapons."

In the resolution, the borough also called on the City of Montreal and the Montreal Metropolitan Community to establish a voluntary firearms buy-back program on their territory, pointing to a similar program adopted in Toronto in 2019 that has recovered some 3,100 firearms at a cost of $750,000.

The St-Laurent borough also wants Montreal police to "collect and disclose more accurate data" on the number of murders, crimes, suicides and accidents involving firearms as well as the status (legal or illegal) of the weapon, in addition to the number of stolen weapons.

"We have to go even further," said St-Laurent Borough Mayor Alan DeSousa said, pointing two recent incidents involving firearms near the Côte-Vertu metro station, including one that led to first-degree murder charges.

"Our first duty is to do everything possible to ensure the safety of our residents and the workers on our territory," he said.

While DeSousa said working with the Montreal police to reduce gun violence is going "remarkably well," he added that "we could cut down even more significantly on the number of weapons in circulation, while reducing the risk of theft, accidents or suicide."

The City of Montreal unanimously adopted a motion in 2018 urging the federal government to ban assault weapons and handguns.



The opposition council at Montreal city hall recently criticized Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's promised military-style assault gun ban, saying it doesn't go far enough in taking firearms off Montreal streets.