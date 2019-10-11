St. John Fisher Parish Bazaar
Published Friday, October 11, 2019 10:23AM EDT
St. John Fisher Parish Bazaar
Saturday, October 26, 2019
From 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Location: St. John Fisher Parish hall
Address: 120 Summerhill Ave. Pointe-Claire, Qc H9R 2L7
Contact info: Amy Duncan sjfpsecretary@videotron.ca 514-695-0205
Crafts, Knitting, Baking, Books, Toys, Plants, Candy and our always popular New-to-You Table! Come join us for lunch!
