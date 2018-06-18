Event Name:

St-Jean Baptiste Greek Festival 2018



Dates:

Jun 22, 2018 at 6 pm to Jun 25, 2018 at 9 PM



Location:

South Shore Hellenic Community Centre, 5220 Grande Allée, St-Hubert, QC, J3Y 1A1 Tel: 450-656-4832



Description:

The Hellenic Community of Greater Montreal, South Shore Region, proudly presents our annual St Jean Baptiste Greek Festival.



Join us for this fantastic 4-day event with music everday by Absolut Disco and live performances on Sunday by Eva, Alexandros Eva and Aggelos.



There is a 'Fun Zone' for the kids with inflatable games and delicious desserts, dance troupes, great Greek food, Mr. Puffs sweets, frappé and cold drinks! What more could you ask for? Come kick off Summer 2018 with us! Rain or shine, our big top will protect you.



This festival has been taking place annually for 37 years. Help us make this the best one ever. Share this event and tell all your friends!

FESTIVAL HOURS:

Friday, June 22 - 6 pm to midnight

Saturday, June 23 - 6:30 pm to midnight (Εσπερινός του Άγιου Ιωάννη του Βαπ. 6:30 μ.μ./Evening Mass 6:30 - 8 pm)

Sunday, June 24 - 12 pm to midnight.

Monday, June 25 - 12 pm to 9 PM

RAFFLE PRIZES WILL BE DRAWN AT 8 PM