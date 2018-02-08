St. Jacques St. closed as of Thursday for Turcot work
A shuttle service is in operation for pedestrians while St. Jacques St. is closed
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, February 8, 2018 12:38PM EST
Work taking place on the Turcot Interchange means St. Jacques St. will be closed from midnight Thursday Feb. 8 until 5 a.m. Tuesday.
Pedestrians and drivers are barred from using St. Jacques between Decarie Blvd. and Glen St./De Courcelle St.
A free shuttle service will be in place, for pedestrians, running every 15 to 20 minutes.
As has become normal this year, Highway 136/720 and the Pullman Loop will be closed in both directions from midnight Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.
All eastbound lanes are closed from the Turcot until the De la Cathedrale entrance.
All westbound lanes are closed from Exit 5 (Robert Bourassa/Champlain Bridge/Victoria Bridge) until the Pullman Blvd. entrance.
The access ramps from Highway 15 South and North that connect to Highway 20 West and the136 East are also closed.
