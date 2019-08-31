Featured Video
St. Hubert nuggets and Deli-Shop pate recalled
St. Hubert nuggets and The-Deli Shop pate were recalled Friday and should be thrown out.
Daniel J. Rowe, CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, August 31, 2019 3:56PM EDT
Deli-Shop brand pates and St. Hubert chicken nuggets were recalled Friday.
According to Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) guidelines, products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
The agency reported that certain The Deli-Shop brand pates produced by Les Specialites Prodal may have been contaminated by Listeria monocytogenes.
Those who think they may have become sick from Listeria are advised to call a doctor.
St. Hubert chicken breast nuggets may contain bone fragments.
There have been no reported illnesses or injuries associated with either product.
