MONTREAL -- The St-Hubert Group announced on Tuesday the construction of a new 100,000 sq. foot distribution centre in the Lanaudiere region, on the site of the former Mascouche airport at the intersection of highways 640 and 25.

The construction project will last about a year will be part of the CentrOparc business park.

For several years, the restaurant chain has operated a distribution centre out of the Anjou borough in northeast Montreal.

The St-Hubert Group says the new building will allow it to ship an average of 21,000 cases daily -- intended for its entire network of rotisseries.

Richard Scofield, St-Hubert Group president, said the project will also increase storage capacity for the 300-or-so products of the company's grocery division, which is offered across Canada.

The St-Hubert Group is part of the food corporation RECIPE Unlimited based in Ontario which includes a multitude of other brands.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2020.