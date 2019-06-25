

CTV Montreal





The St-Hubert airport in Longueuil has been closed temporarily due to a gas leak.

The airport said the gas leak is not on site, but nearby on de la Savane Rd. City officials asked the airport to close down due to the issue. Planes are not able to land or take off from the airport in the meantime.



Police at the scene say the gas leak occurred when a pipe was broken during excavation work.



Several nearby homes and a day camp were evacuated as a precaution. At 3 p.m., firefighters were knocking on doors telling residents to leave their homes, and buses were sent out to help the evacuees, who may not be able to return home before this evening.







There are reports as many as 200 homes were evacuated.



About 600 Hydro-Quebec clients in Longueuil are facing a power outage at the moment.



There are no reports of injuries.



More to come.