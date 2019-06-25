

CTV Montreal





A major gas leak in Longueuil grounded all flights at the St-Hubert airport Tuesday and forced more than 200 evacuations in the area.

A natural gas pipe was broken during excavation work on de la Savane Rd. Authorities asked the airport to halt all air traffic as a precaution.



Firefighters knocked on doors telling residents to leave their homes, and buses were sent out to help the evacuees.



As many as 208 nearby homes and a day camp were evacuated, said Longueuil fire department Chief Michel Huguerot. He said there was no danger to the homes and that the issue is expected to be resolved by the evening.









Power was also cut by Hydro-Quebec to about 600 nearby homes. Énergir workers are capping the leak.



There are no reports of injuries or illnesses.

