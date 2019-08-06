Featured Video
St. George’s Church Community Barbecue
Published Tuesday, August 6, 2019 2:08PM EDT
St. George’s Church Community Barbecue
August 24 at 1PM
162 Saint Francis Blvd., Chateauguay
450-699-0779
Latest Montreal News
- Mayor joins police searching for hate speech suspect
- Felix Auger-Aliassime downs Vasek Pospisil in all-Canadian Rogers Cup showdown
- City councillor demands answers about facial recognition technology: 'We don't want to be living in 1984'
- Ecomuseum teaching Quebecers how to co-exist with wildlife
- Verdun housing project breaks ground, and it's already sold out