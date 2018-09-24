Featured Video
St. Clare’s Christmas Bazaar
Published Monday, September 24, 2018 12:51PM EDT
Friday, November 9th - 13:00 - 19:00
St. Clare's Church Hall - 820 Montarville, Longueuil
Homemade Baked Goods, Candy, Harvest Treats, Toys,
Info: (450) 463-3206
