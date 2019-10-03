October 18-19, 2019

Celebrate fall with two great events! Come join us for great food an music or Come buy a book to cozy up to on a cold night!

Pubnight Oct 18 6pm-10pm

Booksale Oct 18 10am-10pm Oct 19 10am-3pm

St. Barnabas Church 95 Lorne St. Lambert 450-672-5560 barnabas@bellnet.ca