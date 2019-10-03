St. Barnabas Christmas Craft Sale
Published Thursday, October 3, 2019 10:12AM EDT
95 Lorne St. Lambert
Dec 7th
10am-3pm
Tables for Rent $15
For More information 450-672-5560 or barnabas@bellnet.ca
