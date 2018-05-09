The mayor’s announcement on its plan to ease traffic congestion in the city was short on details Wednesday.

Valerie Plante said new measures to help get things moving are coming soon.

“We’re working to put in place a mobility squad,” she said, following up on a campaign promise. “Mobility is important.”

During her campaign, Plante said the squad’s goal would be to identify trouble spots and resolve bothersome issues quickly, like delivery trucks that are double parked.

For now, little is known about how the unit will function.

“The mobility squad, the police and local inspectors in the boroughs, everybody will be involved,” offered city councillor Eric Caldwell.

The city says the squad will also collect data on the causes of traffic congestion.

It's an urgent issue that's taken too long to address, said opposition leader Lionel Perez.

“It's very ambitious. We're all looking forward to get the details to see exactly how they want to implement it and it's delayed. It's a shame that we're hearing an announcement to make an announcement,” he said.

Traffic expert Rick Leckner said it’s an interesting plan.

“This is definitely a squad that's required, that needs to have specific powers and needs to get out there and do the legwork to ensure that traffic flows in Montreal,” he said.

Leckner said if police are involved, he hopes the city will look to New York City's model of traffic enforcement police.

“With all due respect to the average cop, he ain't gonna get out of his car, generally, if there's a truck double parked. So it'll be interesting to see if this will be a special section of the police,” he said.

The new squad is expected to be rolled out this summer.