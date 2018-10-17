

The Canadian Press





With Quebec’s first 12 cannabis retail shops now open for business, the workers who staff those stores have chosen which union will represent them.

The United Food and Commercial Workers, which is affiliated with the Federation des Travailleurs du Quebec, said on Wednesday that applications for certification were filed the day before. The union will represent employees of the Societe Quebecoise du Cannabis in Rimouski, Bas-St-Laurent and the Montreal store located on St-Hubert.

UFCW Quebec President Antonio Filato said the organization has experience in the cannabis sector, as it represents workers in some American states.

Several unions had campaigned to represent the SQDC employees, who number between 300 to 400. Up to 20 branches are expected to be open across Quebec by the end of the year.